Wicklow motorcyclists awarded REV’IT Hometown Hero

Bikers Coming Through (or Bravo Charlie Tango) have been awarded a Hometown Hero honour by REV’IT – one of the world’s top motorcycling brands

Bikers Coming Through, who have a considerable Co.Wicklow presence, made the news all over Ireland during the covid-19 pandemic when members took it upon themselves to deliver much-needed PPE gear to hospitals and places of care.

Wicklow man and proud BCT member, Anthony Finn, who nominated the group, said “BCT is a network of bikers, some on bikes, some behind computers, some manning phones, some sewing face masks, and 3D printing PPE equipment, that respond to needs from all over Ireland for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the donations of PPE equipment ran low, we managed to source thousands of tulips via stately homes in the county, and cut/arranged them into bouquets to be delivered to elderly care and retirement homes just to let the residents and the staff know that people care.

“I’ve spent nearly 20 years working in conflicts and crisis points all over the world and many times I’ve witnessed ordinary people step up, help the community and contribute to recovery. COVID-19 is not a war but bikers and the nation-wide network of volunteers have certainly risen to the fight. We will leverage the REV’IT! Heroes prize to help fundraise the network purchase of PPE and raw materials in a sustainable manner. With each delivery of much needed equipment, BCT tries to share a little hope and respect for frontline workers and vulnerable community members all over Ireland.”

Anthony and the BCT are awarded alongside 19 other hometown heroes to be honoured by REV’IT, each winning €1,000 worth of safety gear from the company.

You can view Anthony’s entry, as well as the others, here.