X Factor star Mary Byrne has put out an SOS for a good Samaritan who rescued her sister after she went missing in Brittas Bay.

The man spotted Mary’s sister who suffers from dementia walking in Brittas bay wearing a night gown and in her bare feet.

He drove her to her home in Tallaght, even stopping along the way to buy her a cup of tea.

The singer put out an appeal on her Facebook page in an effort to track down the man and thank him.