3.3 million funding for improved walking and cycling infrastructure in Wicklow

Senator Pat Casey has welcomed the announcement of 3.3 million funding for Wicklow, 25 projects which are set to improve walking and cycling throughout the county.

The funding was allocated under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan announced by the Government last month and is among measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The funding will support Wicklow County Council response to Covid-19 challenges and assist with their work to equip local communities and businesses with improved walking and cycling infrastructure. The funding will also allow for changes to traffic management arrangements to facilitate the reallocation of overall road space to improve facilities and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.



Funding allocations have been made solely for design and works which can be completed by the end of November 2020.



The projects to be funded are:

1. L-1960 Strand Road North & Marine Terrace, €210,000

Complete link between the Strand Road Cycle scheme and the Bray Harbour Schools Access Scheme & widen path at Marine Terrace.

2. R-772 Rathnew to Ashford Footpath works, €100,000

There is an existing footpath link between these two villages. However it varies in width (generally between 0.5 to 1.2 metres) and involves

crossing the R-772. There is no pedestrian crossing provided.

If the 500m of existing footpath were to be widened and the 330m section constructed the two villages would be linked by one footpath offering improved widths.

3. L-1025 Delgany Wood Avenue Delgany, €200,000

Narrow existing 7.5m wide carriageway to 6m and reallocate the leftover space to the existing narrow off road cycle tracks. Retrofit junctions to housing development off this distributor road to NCM/DMURS design standards.

Provide a controlled crossing on the pedestrian desire line from Delgany Village centre to Greystones Town centre.

4. L-2137-0 Aughrim, €352,850

Install a retaining wall and section of footpath along a treacherous section of roadway in the town of Aughrim.

5. L-1960 Strand Road, Aquarium Temporary Road Reallocation, €8,000

Install line of stop kerbs, bollards, barriers and double yellow lining.

6. Rocky Road Rocky Road Footpath works, Wicklow, €37,500

Construct two separate sections of footpath totalling 60m and approximately 40m of road edge strengthening.

7. R725 Shillelagh Village, €25,000

Provide new pedestrian crossing at the entrance to Shillelagh public park.

8. R-752 The Meetings of the Water, Avoca, €260,000

Install a new footpath between the Tourist site at The Meetings of the Waters and the town of Rathdrum.

9. R761 Greystones Road, Windgates, €220,000

Relocate bus bays, narrow roadway, install kerbing and new footpath and provide pedestrian crossing, signing and lining and cycle track southbound.

10. R-756 Laragh to Glendalough Footpath Works, €32,000

Provide strategically placed build outs at current footpath level, fitting bollards on top, along the 2km route between Laragh and Glendalough.

11. L8314 High Street Stratford on Slaney, €427,000

Stratford on Slaney Village Resurfacing and relining of roads.

12. R-772 Arklow, €15,000

Repair defective areas on the existing cycle lanes and redefine all of the existing lanes within the town through remarking.

13. R725 Carnew Village, €25,000

Upgrade existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossing to zebra crossing at high footfall location in commercial centre of Carnew. Need to replace defective/damaged ramp and install new ducting.

14. R751 Leg of Mutton Junction Wicklow Town, €150,000

Provision of new kerbing footpath and public lighting connecting to existing footpath on Ballyguile road and edge strengthened 150m on a section of Ballyguile road. Renewal of pavement at Junction with Ballyguile road and section of St Patricks road adjacent to footpaths.

15. R-752 Avoca, €245,000

Upgrade the existing but poorly surfaced footpath linking the two tourist sites of Avoca and the Meeting of the Waters which are located 5km apart.

16. Aravon Court Laneway, Bray, €80,000

Widen, drain, resurface and provide lighting on a pedestrian right of way and clean up adjacent open space.

17. R761 Stratford on Slaney Village, €40,000

Reconstruction / renewal of defective footpaths

18. R761 Convent Hill, Vevay Road, Bray, €45,000

Construct realigned footpath and roadway on acquired land.

19. R747 Kiltegan Road, Baltinglass, €25,000

Upgrade existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossing to zebra crossing at high footfall location between main schools and commercial centre of Baltinglass.

Need to replace defective/damaged ramp and install new ducting etc €25,000.

20. L-1026 Blacklion Manor Road Greystones, €80,000

Upgrade on road cycle lanes to off road cycle tracks.

21. NA Sans Souci Wood, Bray, €60,000

Create new pathway from Sidmonton Gardens to Vevay Crescent & amp; restore existing paths & provide ducting lighting.

22. R412 Kilcullen Street Dunlavin. Dunlavin, €330,000

Village Resurfacing and relining of roads.

23. R 761 Kilcoole to Greystones Kilcoole to Greystones, €100,000

Construct Tarmacadam footpath. Complete with necessary excavation and disposal of unsuitable material off site.

24. R755 Main St., Rathdum, €60,000

Design of infrastructure to address inadequate road/pedestrian/cycle facilities in Rathdrum.

25. R756 Hollywood Hollywood Village, €215,000

Provision of new or widened footpaths or cycle tracks.

Total €3,342,350



