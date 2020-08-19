Advice from the RNLI ahead of Storm Ellen

Storm Ellen is on its way and will bring strong winds and potential coastal flooding, in combination with spring tides.

We would urge people to keep away from the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

Don’t take unnecessary risks – breaking waves can easily sweep you off your feet and out to sea.



Stormy weather could make visiting our coasts treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions. Sadly, around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around Irish and UK waters each year and over half of these people didn’t plan on ever entering the water. Slips, trips and falls can be a major factor in these kinds of incidents.



Stormy conditions may be tempting to watch but the sea is very dangerous and unpredictable and big waves can easily knock you off your feet. The sea is far more powerful than you think. If you think someone is in danger, please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.