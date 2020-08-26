Aldi recruiting five new staff for its new Rathnew store

Aldi today announced it is now recruiting five new employees for its new Rathnew, Co. Wicklow store which will open in October. Aldi has already hired 10 new employees for the store, with the store opening creating 15 new roles in total.

Store Assistant opportunities are now available with a starting salary of €12.30 per hour rising to €14.10 per hour. Aldi is Ireland’s leading supermarket in terms of pay and was the first supermarket to introduce The Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended rate of €12.30 as its minimum, entry level of pay. All new recruits will receive full training from experienced store teams.

Aldi currently employs more than 4,000 people across its 143 Irish stores, with four existing stores in Co. Wicklow including Bray, Greystones, Arklow and Blessington. Since 2014, the stores have donated over 25,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities over €32,000 for the same period.

Donald Mackay, Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “We are hugely excited to be opening our new Rathnew store shortly and are now looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our winning team.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to expanding our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”

Applicants can find more details at https://www.aldirecruitment.ie/

