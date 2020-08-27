Applications are now open for the Katie Taylor Bursary sponsored by Wicklow County Council.

The Bursary was established to honour one of County Wicklow’s greatest ever sports persons, who added to her astonishing list of achievements at the weekend when she retained her lightweight world champion title.

The aim of this Bursary is to support a sports person who is entering college to continue playing the sport/sports they love, while in third level education, and is worth €1,500 per year for up to four years.

In order to apply:

• You must be a resident of county Wicklow

• You DO NOT have to be studying a sports related course

• You must be entering 1st year of college

• You can be playing at a high level in ANY sport

• The bursary is open to Male and Female applicants

Closing date for applications is Friday, 2nd October 2020. .

For further information and an application, please contact Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership on 0404 – 20100 or wicklowlsp@wicklowcoco.ie.