Bathing restrictions in Bray

Irish Water can confirm that an underground wastewater pipe was accidentally hit and damaged during site investigation works close to Shanganagh wastewater treatment plant near Bray. The site investigation works were not related to Irish Water, the wastewater treatment plant or network.

In order to carry out repairs to the pipe it is necessary to turn off Bray pumping station. This will result in an overflow of screened wastewater to the bay at Bray. Crews are onsite working to carry out the repair as quickly and as safely as possible.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Wicklow County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and other relevant stakeholders have been notified and will continue to be updated on the progress of the repair.

As a result of this incident Wicklow County Council in consultation with the HSE, placed a precautionary bathing restriction notice at Bray South beach. A notice is already in place south of Bray Harbour. Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council in consultation with the HSE have placed a precautionary bathing notice on Killiney beach. It is likely that these notices will remain in place for a number of days pending the repair of the wastewater pipe and the results of further sampling of the bathing waters early next week, at which point the notice may be lifted. Please refer to www.beaches.ie for updates.

Local Authorities are responsible for managing and monitoring bathing waters. The Local Authority collects information on bathing water quality on a regular basis and, in consultation with the HSE provides information and guidance to the public on using bathing waters. Notices are displayed at the bathing water locations and on the Environmental Protection Agency website, www.beaches.ie , advising the public on water quality and of any bathing restrictions.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience caused.