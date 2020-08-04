Book of Condolence for the late John Hume opened by Wicklow County Council

Wicklow County Council has opened an online Book of Condolence for people who wish to express their sympathy at this time to the family and friends of Nobel Laureate and former leader of the SDLP, John Hume.

Members of the public are invited to sign the Book of Condolence online at https://www.wicklow.ie/Living/Your-Council/Customer-Care/Books-of-Condolence and once closed, the Book will be delivered to Mr. Hume’s wife and family.

The Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, in extending his deepest sympathy to the Hume family, said: “In the sad passing of John Hume, Ireland has lost one of our greatest sons. Through his opposition to violence, his belief in democracy and his eternal optimism that there could be a better future for all on this island, he forged a lasting legacy of peace. May he rest peacefully and his legacy live on”.

Mr Michael Nicholson, Deputy Chief Executive, said: “In recognition to his lifelong commitment to the cause of lasting peace, the Book of Condolence is an opportunity for the people of Wicklow to pay tribute to the crucial role Mr. Hume played in bringing peace to the island of Ireland”.