Casey welcomes €378,000 additional funding for rural roads in Wicklow

Wicklow Senator Pat Casey has welcomed the Governments announcement of an additional €378,000 for rural roads in the county as a means of repairing roads that have been damaged by severe weather events.

“Our weather has dramatically altered over the last number years as a result of climate change and this has resulted in many of our rural roads sustaining significant damage. This initial and additional funding is a clear example of this Governments commitment to repairing the damage that climate change is doing to so many roads in the County.”

“These roads are spread throughout the County and are example of shovel ready projects that can proceed immediately. I am confident that in the years ahead that further roads can benefit from this funding to repair severe weather damage and I will continue working for this delivery of supports for our extensive road network”

L8306 – Griffenstown, Dunlavin € 65,000

Protection measures for roads which would be vulnerable to severe weather events such as embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage.

L-50452 – Beechwood Park, Kilcoole € 50,000

Preventative Works: Install attenuation into green open space and flow control valve manhole.

L-6145 – Garrymore-Ballincarrig € 180,000

Remedial works where roads have been significantly damaged by recent severe weather events.

L3260 – Barnamelia € 65,000

Install Drainage pipes along edge of road to eliminate scour from flood water.

R-772 – Brigde on Ashford Main Street over Vartry River € 18,000

Remove broken and redundant weir from river to prevent damage to bridge piers and wing walls.













