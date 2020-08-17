Friday is closing date for written submissions re Local property Tax

The Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012 (as amended), makes specific provision that elected members of a local authority may pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax for their administrative area by a percentage known as the local adjustment factor. At the meeting set by Wicklow County Council to consider this matter, the members may set a local adjustment factor within the range of +/- 15% of the basic rate, or, may decide, not to adjust the basic rate.

Wicklow County Council will meet on 21st September 2020 to consider the setting of a local adjustment factor.

Wicklow County Council welcomes written submissions from the public on this matter specifically covering the potential effects of varying the basic rate of the Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and on local authority services.

Submissions must be received by 12 noon on 21st August 2020 and be sent to:

LPT Consultation, c/o Finance Department,

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town

Or lptconsult@wicklowcoco.ie