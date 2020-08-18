Coillte gifts 100 firefighting helmets to Wicklow Fire Service

Coillte presented Wicklow Fire Service with 100 specialist wildland firefighting helmets in recognition of the vital role local firefighters play in helping combat forest and wild fires in County Wicklow.

Wicklow Fire Service work closely with Coillte staff to manage both forest and wild fires of which there were over X fires recorded nationally last year alone.

This gift from Coillte is a recognition of the close working relationship between both agencies and a thank you for the hardworking men and women of Wicklow Fire Service for their commitment.

Barry Coad, Operations Manager at Coillte says; ‘’Forest fires pose a real health and safety risk to local communities and to the local landscape.





Coillte are fortunate to enjoy such a strong working relationship with our partners in the Wicklow Fire Service who have responded to dozens of forest fires across County Wicklow over recent years.

We wished to express our gratitude for the incredible work they’ve done, and continue to do in combatting forest fires both in Wicklow and across the county. The presentation of 100 specialist wildland firefighting helmets from Coillte to the Wicklow Fire Service is a small token of our appreciation for the work they do in keeping our forests and communities safe.’’

Aidan Dempsey, Fire Chief of the Wicklow Fire Service says; ‘’We appreciate the generous gift of 100 fighting helmets from Coillte, who we are proud to continue working with Coillte to protect the local environment around County Wicklow.

Wicklow Fire Service provides a 24-hour emergency response from ten Fire Stations across the county, responding to various emergencies and protecting the local community as a frontline defence against forest fires.

As always, we urge the residents across County Wicklow to immediately report any suspected forest fires to the Wicklow Fire Service by calling 999 or 112.’’

For more information, please visit www.coillte.ie or for regular updates follow Coillte on Twitter @coilltenews