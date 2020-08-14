Delighted Local Business Wins All-Star Award

Lissa McPhillips owner of Dynamic Marketing, a marketing consultancy business based in Wicklow Town, was recently awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation.

The accreditation, overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics, is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria and signifies that Dynamic Marketing meets the highest standards of service and trust.

“In order to be awarded this accreditation”, Dr Hynes explains “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two rounds of rigorous interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

So, what does this mean for Dynamic Marketing?

“Like many running a small business these days, it has been a particularly challenging time”, says Lissa, “so it is especially gratifying to have my business recognised in this way. As a Business Marketing Strategist, I work with SMEs to develop customer-centric marketing strategies that grow revenue and help businesses achieve their overall growth objectives. This accreditation attests to the fact that I’m running my business in a customer-centric way and gives my clients the confidence of knowing that when they work with me, they’ll get a quality service! I’m feeling very proud and energised by what new opportunities this accreditation will open up to help me grow my business.”

For more information on how Dynamic Marketing can help your businesses grow, visit www.dynamicmarketing.ie.