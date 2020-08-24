Explore Lacken’s Built Heritage With An Exciting New Video

Wicklow Uplands Council is delighted to be able to celebrate the connections between heritage and education during national Heritage Week.

Coordinated by The Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become Ireland’s largest cultural event. This year’s programme includes the exciting addition of digital and online formats, providing innovative ways to explore Ireland’s diverse heritage with online talks, exhibitions, virtual tours, podcasts, videos and blogs.

Responding to this year’s theme of ‘Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage’, Wicklow Uplands Council would like to invite you to share and experience some of the rich heritage found in the locality of the west Wicklow village of Lacken.

Lacken, which sits on the slopes of the Wicklow Mountains along the picturesque Lake Drive, witnessed dramatic changes to its landscape and to the community itself, as the valley was flooded to create the Poulaphouca Reservoir, also known as the Blessington Lakes, in the late 1930’s.

It’s an area steeped in history with Megalithic tombs, bullaun stones, caves and other fine examples of previous inhabitants. Built structures made from the locally-mined Wicklow granite are abundant, with the local church, school, bridges and an historic graveyard standing as strong as the day they were constructed.

These are a few of the heritage features highlighted in the video project developed by Wicklow Uplands Council in partnership with Lacken Community Development Association, as part of their Heritage Week programme.

To complement the release of this video project, two guided walk events titled ‘A Journey to 1870’s Lacken’, have also been organised to coincide with Heritage Week. For those interested in attending, more details are available at www.wicklowuplands.ie

The production of the 10 minute long video follows the recently completed and widely celebrated Lacken Heritage Interpretative Panel Project, which was officially unveiled in July this year.

The collaborative project between Wicklow Uplands Council and the Lacken Community Development Association, identified and researched many fine examples of the built, natural and cultural heritage found in the locality of the lakeside village. These features were then brought vividly to life with a specially commissioned art piece created by renowned artist, Paul Francis, which now stands at the heart of the village for all to enjoy.