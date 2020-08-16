Fog warning for visitors to the Wicklow Uplands

Motorists, cyclists and hill-walkers are being advised to use caution when visiting the Wicklow Uplands today.
Dense fog has descended in the uplands leading to poor visibility in many places visibility is down to a number of metres.
Road conditions are also poor due to drizzle.
Top 5 Safety Tips for Dense Fog
- Always use your headlights, but never your brights. A major mistake people make while driving through fog is using the high beams. …
- Slow down and keep your distance. …
- Pay attention to everything around you. …
- Pull over and turn on your hazards. …
- If you can help it, don’t drive in fog at all.