Garda notice for motorists visiting tourist areas in Wicklow

Gardai wish to remind motorists to be mindful when parking at tourist areas this coming week-end.

Free Parking is available at the Wicklow Way Car Park at Luggala and also at the Laragh GAA pitch for those wishing to visit Glendalough.

At Magheramore there is a private car park which costs just €5 for a full days parking.

The car park in Glenmalure is a private car-park, when you spend €10 or more in our restaurant or coffee box you can redeem your car park ticket and receive €5 off your total bill.

Limited parking is available at the Great Sugarloaf, Brittas Bay and Glenmacnass, motorists are being asked to be considerate when parking and do not park on double yellow lines.

Gardai will be operating in the areas and will be issuing fixed charge notices and towing illegally or dangerously parked vehicles.

A Garda spokesperson said “With the present conditions, we understand people are staying in Ireland for their holidays and we welcome them and want them to enjoy their time in County Wicklow, but we are asking people to respect the countryside and respect respect the residents.

Wicklow is a county that already has a lot of visitors due to the uplands, roadways, laneways, gates and forestry entrances must be kept clear for the emergency services and the mountain rescue.

Park carefully and take your litter home.”