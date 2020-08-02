fbpx

Garda notice to visitors to Luggala

Situated between Djouce and Luggala lies the scenic lake of Lough Tay

Gardai wish to remind visitors to Luggala as well as the new car park in Laragh which opened recently, a second new car park is now open in the Luggala area for weekends only.

This should go some way to alleviate the parking situations we have highlighted over the last months.

There is now absolutely no excuse for illegal and dangerous parking in the uplands. This car park which is free to use from 01/08/20 from 9am.

This is a much needed facility especially at the weekends when traffic and parking have been a major safety concern and we congratulate the landowner and Wicklow County Council for working together to make it happen.

Gardai will still be operating in the area and will be towing illegally or dangerously parked vehicles.

