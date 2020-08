Two cousins who had been feared drowned after going missing off the Galway coast on Wednesday have been found alive.

The girls aged 17 and 23 were found by fishermen.

An extensive search had been underway in Galway bay.

The local RNLI posted

The 2 missing Paddle Boarders have been located and being transferred to the care of the staff of UHG.

The search is now standing down, thanks to everyone that assisted in this SAR operation.