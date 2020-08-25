Homes without power as storm crosses Wicklow

Homes and businesses throughout the county are without power this evening as Storm Francis crosses the country.

Areas of Arklow, Rathdrum, Greystones, Kilcoole and Baltinglass have all experienced outages over the last number of hours, the ESB are currently working on all faults and will restore power as soon as possible.

Flooding has been reported on many roads across the county with the Glenmalure valley being badly hit.

Local resident Anne Byrne told Wicklownews.net” I was very worried my house was going to flood today, but I have to praise the County Council for their swift action only for them a few houses would have been in trouble, the levels in the river are starting to drop now so hopefully the worst is over. The waterfall at the back of my house has sounded like thunder all day”

(Pictures Anne Byrne)