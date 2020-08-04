Humphreys out of touch – Parle

Wicklow singer Luan Parle has joined hundreds of artists across the country who have hit out at Minister Heather Humphreys following her comments suggesting artists should be “realistic” and retrain in a new industry adding ‘It is best that we help people to re-skill, retrain and look at other jobs they can take up’.

Musicians who are already struggling in recent times following the decline of the hard copy sales and the popularity of downloads have been among the hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the decline of sales artists depend on live shows and performing which have now gone and show no sign of returning in the near future.

On Sunday the Wicklow singer posted her feelings on Social Media following an article by fellow singer Brian Kennedy in the Irish Daily Mail.

” I am absolutely shocked, saddened, outraged & disgusted to hear of the latest downright ‘insulting’ comments from former MINISTER FOR ARTS Heather Humphreys who I once stood beside for the launch of The Socio-Economic Contribution of Music to the Irish Economy report in 2015 commissioned by IMRO….a report that stated The Music Industry contributes more than €470 million to the economy.

Minister Humphreys has suggested that musicians should be “realistic” and retrain in a new industry adding ‘It is best that we help people to reskill, retrain and look at other jobs they can take up’.

I cannot explain the absolute rage I feel as I write this and I have had to tailor my choice of words. Working as a professional musician is not just something you learn overnight. It takes years upon years honing, learning & investing in your craft. Musicians are always the first to be called upon for charity and fundraising events and always the first to give their time free of charge and at their own costs.

This is the time we need all the help we can get from the Government. They should be more proactive and not be telling people to “go and get a job”. This is our job, this is our livelihoods. With this kind of attitude this is the end for the Irish Music Industry, that is a certainty but I can assure you this Minister Humphreys, after working in this industry since the age of 12 I will not go down without a fight. Who’s with me?”

Musicians also hit out at Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify who last week suggested they should work harder in the streaming age.