Parts of Arklow are without a water supply due to burst water mains at South Quay.

Areas include Abbey Street, Abbey Park, Abbeyville, Abbey Heights, Churchview, Tinahask, South Green, South Quay, Rory O’Connor Place, Ocean Crest, St.Michael’s Tce and surrounding areas

Councillor Pat Fiztzgerald has been in touch with Irish Water who hoped to have the supply restored as soon as possible