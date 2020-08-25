Matthews urges community to support the “Road to Roundwood” campaign

Green Party Deputy Steven Matthews has urged the local community to support the “Road to Roundwood” campaign, which seeks to house a refugee family fleeing from conflict in the Middle East to a new home in Co Wicklow.

Deputy Matthews was speaking after attending a fundraising family barbecue at the Old Schoolhouse in Roundwood last weekend.

“This project is a wonderful example of a community pulling together to help a family at risk.

The fact that the fundraising has remained live during the upheaval of Covid is a testament to the charitable spirit of the campaign team. As well as fundraising the team plan to identify accommodation for the family, co-ordinate access to services, provide logistical support and ensure the family feels welcome in their new community.

I hope people can support this initiative by attending a fundraising event or donating directly, through the website roadtoroundwood.ie.

”The Road to Roundwood was set up under the Community Sponsorship Programme Ireland, part of the United Nations response to the humanitarian crisis which developed in southern Europe due to mass forced displacement of people from conflict areas, particularly the Middle East.