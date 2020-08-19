Motorists & Homeowners Advised to Take Action to Mitigate Impact of Storm Ellen

With Storm Ellen making its way to Ireland today bringing gusts of possibly up to 160 – 170km/h, experts at online home insurance brokers Insuremyhouse.ie and Insuremycars.ie are warning homeowners and motorists to take action to, where possible, negate any impact of the storm,

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremyhouse.ie and Insuremycars.ie has this advice,

“Ireland is no stranger to high winds and heavy rain brought about by storms – but this Summer storm is forecast to be stronger than anything we’ve experienced in quite some time. Many homeowners and motorists will be all too aware of the damage these storms can do. It’s a reality that every year homes in Ireland are destroyed by flooding, high winds, burst pipes etc. causing devastation for many affected.

While Mother Nature will take its course regardless, there are some steps people can take to limit damage where possible:

Homeowners

Check your external walls and windows to ensure they are adequately water resistant. There are various different products, sealants and varnishes available to waterproof any areas of concern.

In the event of a flood warning in your area, it might be worth investing in sandbags and/or flood barriers to protect your property, particularly if you live in a flood risk area.

During more risky periods keep personal and expensive items as high above ground level as possible, and ensure you know where water, gas and electricity mains are, should you need to turn them off or on at any stage.

If necessary, arrange for emergency repairs to be carried out to stop any damage getting worse.

Where possible keep evidence of damaged goods and/or receipt everything that you replace. Photographic evidence is useful

If you need to move out of your home while you are being repaired, then alert your insurance provider of this as soon as possible

Motorists

Ensure your car isn’t parked under/ near anything that could potentially come loose and cause damage during the storm – e.g. trees/ garden furniture etc.

Avoid any unnecessary journeys

Plan your route – if you must drive avoid areas with cross winds/ overarching trees etc.

Use the correct lights for visibility – be cognisant of other motorists on the road

Give vehicles more space than usual

Slow down – extra surface water, high gusts, objects coming loose – there are a myriad of factors that mean that you show driving slower and with extra care and caution in stormy conditions

Check your tyres – if they are not roadworthy you should not drive.

Pull in – if the weather takes a turn while you are on the road find a safe location and pull in and wait for it to pass

Mr. Hehir concluded,

“If you are unfortunate enough to suffer any property damage or are involved in an accident, it is important that you contact your insurer immediately to initiate the claims process.”