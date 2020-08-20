New cluster of Covid-19 discovered in Bray direct provision centre

A new cluster of Covid-19 has been identified in a direct provision centre in Bray.

In a letter to asylum seekers in the Esplanade Hotel today, the HSE says all residents will now be tested and they should restrict their movements.

A Spokesperson for the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, said the new cluster is a big concern.

“We have been concerned about clusters breaking out in direct provision centres across the country, since the beginning of this pandemic.

“What we are seeing is not actually going to change until the Government changes the living conditions of people in direct provision.

Today (Thursday) 136 new cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed, while there was one death.

There have now been 1,776 COVID-19 related deaths, while there have now been 27,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19.