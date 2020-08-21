fbpx

No swim notice for south of Bray harbour

Bathing is prohibited south of Bray Harbour, this is due to poor water quality indicated by high numbers of Intestinal Enterococci Bacteria in the Bathing Water. The bathing water at Bray South Promenade (from the Bandstand to Bray Head) is unaffected by this restriction).

Likely cause: Operation of stormwater outfalls at Bray sewerage pumping station and surface water runoff in the Dargle river catchment due to rainfall.

Expected duration:  at least 3 days.

Actions taken/proposed: The bathing water will be sampled on 24th August 2020.

For further information please contact Planning Development Environment, Wicklow County Council Tel: 0404-20236 or email bathingwater@wicklowcoco.ie.

  • Related Topics:

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Local Rowing Clubs Launch Braystones 500 Fundraiser

Harris welcomes Wicklow funding for Covid-related Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Wicklow company to create 10 jobs in Bray

Bray Councillor voices concerns over Oldcourt Castle

Frontline workers honoured with Bray flypast

We must call out hate when we see it – Doyle

Please contact us for use of this image