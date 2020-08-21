No swim notice for south of Bray harbour

Bathing is prohibited south of Bray Harbour, this is due to poor water quality indicated by high numbers of Intestinal Enterococci Bacteria in the Bathing Water. The bathing water at Bray South Promenade (from the Bandstand to Bray Head) is unaffected by this restriction).

Likely cause: Operation of stormwater outfalls at Bray sewerage pumping station and surface water runoff in the Dargle river catchment due to rainfall.

Expected duration: at least 3 days.

Actions taken/proposed: The bathing water will be sampled on 24th August 2020.

For further information please contact Planning Development Environment, Wicklow County Council Tel: 0404-20236 or email bathingwater@wicklowcoco.ie.