Pubs to stay closed and masks mandatory in shops from Monday

The Government have announced this evening that the move to Phase 4 of the reopening Ireland has been delayed,

Pubs, bars, hotel bars, night clubs and casinos will remain closed. Also the current restrictions on numbers attended indoor and outdoor gatherings will remain unchanged.” It will be reviewed on the 31st of August.

Restaurants and pubs that currently serve food must close by no later than 11pm daily.

The Taoiseach also announced that face coverings will be mandatory in retail settings around the country from 10 August.