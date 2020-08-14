Restart Grant Plus Scheme Launched

Applications to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme which gives financial aid to businesses to help them reopen, have opened in County Wicklow.

The Restart Grant Plus is a key part of the government’s July €7.4bn Stimulus package designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19.

Applications are invited from qualifying businesses in the county who have not previously been approved for funding under the initial Restart Grant. Businesses who have been approved for funding under the initial Restart Grant will be emailed a declaration which must be returned to Wicklow County Council to secure the additional funding.

Key changes to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme include:

€300m additional funding in addition to €250m previously committed

in addition to €250m previously committed Grant amount has increased substantially. Minimum grant is now €4,000 and maximum is €25,000. Previous grant amounts were €2,000 and €10,000 respectively

Minimum grant is now €4,000 and maximum is €25,000. Previous grant amounts were €2,000 and €10,000 respectively Medium sized companies now eligible Companies with up to 250 employees can now apply (previously the grant was for companies with less than 50 employees)

Companies with up to 250 employees can now apply (previously the grant was for companies with less than 50 employees) Increased eligibility Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible

For first-time applicants under Restart Plus, the minimum grant is €4,000 and the maximum is €25,000.

The Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, welcomed the Restart Grant Plus Scheme which he said will “give businesses the supports to help them reopen and get people back to work and encouraged the people of County Wicklow to shop local and support local business.”

Deputy Chief Executive, Michael Nicholson, added: “the staff of the Wicklow Local Enterprise Office and the Finance Office of Wicklow County Council are available to give support and advice to businesses in accessing these grants as they prepare to reopen in these exceptionally challenging times.”

Launching the scheme, the Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, said: “We must do everything we can to help businesses reopen and get people back to work. We are increasing the Restart Grant Plus, which means that small and medium sized businesses can now get between €4,000 and €25,000 to help them get back on their feet after what has been an exceptionally difficult time.”

He added: “Hairdressers, sports clubs, cafes, restaurants and several other businesses can use this money to help with the costs associated with re-opening and adapting to what is a very different environment. This is just one of several actions the Government is taking as part of the July Stimulus to help businesses.”

Eligible businesses should apply for the Restart Grant Plus scheme on the Wicklow County Council website www.wicklow.ie.