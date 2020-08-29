RTE TV series featuring Wicklow Town starts Sunday the 6th of September

Wicklow Town and its scenic surrounding areas are the main locations for a new six part series, “The South Westerlies”, to be aired on RTE on Sunday, 6th September 2020.

Wicklow was chosen in the summer 2019 as the key location for the new series where Kate, in the lead role, works for a Norwegian energy giant and is on the verge of a lucrative promotion and transfer to HQ in Oslo.

However, there is a final assignment to bring a wind farm project to her home town of “Carrigeen” (Wicklow town) which is not without complications.

In welcoming the launch of the series, Wicklow Municipal District Cathoirleach, Cllr John Snell, said: “I am delighted that this comedy drama series is being aired and I am sure it will provide great Sunday night entertainment. Wicklow is fast building up an impressive film portfolio as a film production destination and I am sure this series with its line up of acclaimed actors will be another welcome success”.

Producer Ailish McElmee of Deadpan Pictures, said: “We were delighted to shoot The South Westerlies’ in beautiful Wicklow town and surrounds. Wicklow Town offers not only a picturesque town in which to create our fictional town of Carigeen, but beautiful beaches, headlands and harbour to fill out our fictional world. The Wicklow film commission, Wicklow Municipal District and local community really embraced the production team and helped us to make what we think is a warm entertaining drama for both Irish and international audiences.”

Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, and Chair of Wicklow Tourism Alliance added: “Wicklow has been the home to some of Ireland’s most popular TV series such as ‘Glenroe’ and ‘Ballykissangel’ as well as international productions such as ‘The Vikings’ recently . The diversity of landscape and sceneries along with the tremendous skills and expertise available locally makes Wicklow ideal for the film industry. The tourism potential behind any film production can be extremely rewarding, and we do hope ‘The South Westerlies’ reaches a great level of popularity.”

The South Westerlies features an impressive cast of stars: Orla Brady (‘American Horror Story’, ‘Mistresses’,) as Kate, Eileen Walsh (‘Catastrophe’, ‘Women on the Verge’, ‘Can’t Cope (Won’t Cope)’ as Breege, Ger Ryan (‘Little Dog’, ‘Rialto, Raw’) as Noreen, Sam Barrett as Conor, Lily Nichol (‘MJ’, ‘Handymen’) as Poppy, Steve Wall (‘Vikings’, ‘An Klondike’, ‘Rebellion’) as Baz and Patrick Bergin (‘Sleeping with the Enemy’, ‘Patriot Games’, ‘EastEnders, Red Rock’) as Michael.

The series was also shot is other locations such as Cork and Oslo.