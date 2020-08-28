St David’s School gets green light for extension to start

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed building work on St David’s secondary school in Greystones is set to start in the coming weeks.

Minister Donnelly, who has worked closely with the school on getting the project progressed, said he was delighted to be able to confirm the good news.

The plans include a new sports centre, fitness suite, new classrooms, a new technology room, arts room and a media room, parking spaces, and refurbishment of the existing buildings.

The Minister visited the school this week to see the fantastic work being done by the staff in preparation for next week’s opening.

Minister Donnelly said: “I’m absolutely thrilled the school has finally got a start date for these much needed works.

“This project is one I have been working on for a long time so it is extremely satisfying to get a positive outcome.

“For a long time St David’s has been in desperate need of additional facilities but now building work is due to start it will allow them to expand and offer state-of-the-art facilities.

“The staff have been working around the clock to get reopened in time for next week.

“I would like to congratulate all of the teachers including Principal Mary O’Doherty, Deputy Principal Simon Carey and teacher and Covid Aid Daniel Boland for their incredible work.

“I know they have been putting in ten hour days five days a week for the past six weeks to have everything ready for the arrival of their First Years early next week.

“School is very important for the mental health and social wellbeing of our children, as well as their educational development which is why it’s so important we get our classrooms back open”.