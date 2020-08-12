St Patrick’s club notes week August 10th

It was mainly a week with plenty of football action as we saw important games in Men’s, Ladies and Boys football during the week.

Minor Footballers

It was a trip to Pearse Park on Monday Night as our Minor Footballers had their first game on the road away to AGB. The youngers were coming into this game with a win and a loss in their previous two fixtures. Unfortunately, three goals were the difference as the Arklow boys came out on top. It finished 3-11 to 0-11. Our scorers were Harry Hodgkinson (0-07), Mark Evans (0-02), Tom Hodgkinson (0-01) and Ryan Kavanagh (0-01). It was a disappointing result but there was a couple of really good performances from Mark Evans and Tom Hodgkinson.

U11 and U15 footballers

On Wednesday both our u11 and u15 footballers were in action. Our U15’s got a good win at home versus St Nick’s 1-06 to 1-04. The team was captained by Alex Sinnott. We fielded two teams at u11’s. The first team defeated Eire Óg 0-39 to 0-37. Hard luck to our second U11 side who lost to a strong AGB side.

Junior Hurlers

There was some hurling action last week as our Junior Hurlers came up against a strong Western Gaels side. it finished 3-10 to 1-13.

Our Junior A footballers took on Aughrim in RD 3 of the Junior A Championship. A strong 2nd half performance helped our lads get the win. The game finished 1-14 to 1-08 as the lads booked their place into the last 8 of this year’s Championship. Good performances from Conor O’Brien who was threatening the goal all night, Captain Ronan Murray was moving with real swagger in midfield, both Aidan Dunne and Hugh Humby put in solid shifts in the half-backline and James ‘Jem’ Kavanagh looked good at the back. We go marching on.

Team: Ian ‘Lexus’ Murphy, Ken O’Grady, James ‘Jem’ Kavanagh, Adam Quinn, Callum Kelly, Aidan Dunne, Hugh Humby, Ronan Murray (0-02), Niall Delahunt, Jack Fox (0-01), Conor O’Brien(1-07), Cian O’Brien, Jack Dunne (0-02), Jordan Petticrew (0-02), Dylan Kavanagh. Subs: Matthew Ryan and Wayne Farrell

Management: Mick Humby, Ken Doyle and Keith Coburn

Senior Ladies

Our Senior Ladies began their Championship campaign at home to Blessington on Saturday night. The girls got the ideal start scoring two early goals from Laura Manley and Niamh Caffrey. Although an injury to vice-captain Clodagh Fox meant the girls lost a bit of zip in attack as Blessington made the Pats early lead disappear as they looked in control leading 2-03 t0 1-09 at half-time. However, our ladies fought their way back into the game with a spirted second-half performance. Players like Captain Kate Hennessy, Lucy Dunne and a return from Clodagh Fox gave them a lift as they all put in good performance to make it a close finish. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as they were beaten 2-12 to 2-10.

The starting team was Megan Dunne, Kirsty Dunne, Aoife Dunne, Sarah Evans, Luci Hibbs, Kate Hennessy, Lucy Dunne, Aisling Hayden, Sarah Delahunt, Laura Leonard, Niamh Caffrey, Saoirse O’Reilly, Laura Manley, Clodagh Fox, Amy Walsh.

Junior A and Senior Football

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Junior A and Senior Football Championship was made on Sunday. Our County Champions will square off against a young and talented Tinahely team. Our Junior A’s will face the black and amber of Ashford in their quarter-final. Dates and times TBC.

Condolences

Our sincere condolences to the family of Mick and Joanne Kavanagh, St Patrick’s GAA Club on the passing of Mick’s mother Mary Kavanagh née Hender of Birkdale Dunbur Road in Wicklow Town and late of Ashford who passed away peacefully on Friday 7th August 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Aoibheann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Michael and Everett, brother Brian, sisters, Sr Angela, Ina and Carmel, daughter in laws Joanne and Mei-Ling, grandchildren Lyndsey, Sophia, Amy, Tara and Collins and great grandson Tiernan, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Removal from Flannery’s Funeral Home, Bachelors Walk, Wicklow Town on Tuesday morning at 10.30am at walking pace to St Patrick’s Church arriving for 11am funeral Mass followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions the funeral Mass will be private for family only and can be viewed on www.wicklowparish.ie https://rip.ie/death-notice/mary-kavanagh-wicklow-town-wicklow/430478/

Notes

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings.