St. Patrick’s club notes week August 24th

It was another action packed week in the club, unfortunately it came with some very tough results as we played some very strong outfits.

Our Monday night minors began the week with a tough trip to Bray. This Bray Emmets side have proved to be a very strong side throughout this year’s competition, they came into this match unbeaten. Unfortunately, our lads weren’t able to give Bray Emmets their first defeat as they lost 2-15 to 0-12.

Well done to our u13 hurlers blue team who had a good win over Michael Dwyers on Monday night winning in damp conditions at home in Dunbur. On Tuesday night our u13 white hurling team had a good win over Luke O Tooles at Ballinakill, with some great passing and scoring on what was a perfect night for hurling.

A spirited 2nd half fightback from our u15 boys helped them earn a well-deserved draw against a strong AGB team. The game finished AGB 2-08 to 3-05 St Pats in Pearses Park Arklow.

Men’s Football

All three of our Men’s football teams were playing this past week. Our Junior B team suffered a heavy loss to a good Newtown team at home in Dunbur 1-4 to 3-15.

Our Senior Football team came up against a youthful and talented Tinahely. It was a battle from the very first whistle as the teams couldn’t be separated after 60 minutes. The men in red managed to get the better of our lads after extra time winning 3-11 to 0-18 as those trio of Tinahely goals proved to be the difference between the two sides. It stopped our hopes of a three in a row but this team is still capable of many great things, we’ll be back!

Team: Shane Doyle, Shane Murley, Niall Donnelly, Wayne Doyle, Paddy O’Keane, James ‘Jem’ Kavanagh, Ciaran Doyle, Dean Healy, Matthew Traynor, Paul O’Brien, Padge MacWalter, Paul Earls, Ciaran McGettigan, Bryan Doyle, Tommy Kelly. Subs: Conor O’Brien, Niall Earls, Stephen Duffy and Luca Rampersaud.

Management: Casey O’Brien, Gary Duffy, Alan O’Brien, Ronan Connolly, Damien O’Brien, Chico Murphy and Adam Quinn

Our Junior A’s were up in Roundwood as they played Ashford in the quarter-finals. Due to some injuries the team was missing some key players as they were beaten 1-13 to 0-12. A real positive from this year’s junior a team is the young talent that is emerging from the club, the future is bright.

Team: Ian ‘Lexus’ Murphy, Ken O’Grady, Reece Kelly, Adam Quinn, Rossa Marron, Wayne Farrell, Aidan Dunne, Ronan Murray, Niall Delahunt, Jack Fox, Dylan Kavanagh, Cian O’Brien, Jack Dunne, Jordan Petticrew, Callum Kelly. Subs: Matthew Ryan, Ciaran Byrne, Conor Brennan.

Management: Mick Humby, Ken Doyle and Keith Coburn

Our Senior Ladies also played on Saturday evening over in Baltinglass. Unfortunately, they were also knocked out of the Championship despite a late comeback losing 3-14 to 3-12. it’s another very young team and despite the disappointing defeat we can still expect big things from our girls in the future.

Our Club lotto is returning this week Monday the 24th August. Tickets can be bought in local shops or they can be bought online via ClubForce.

