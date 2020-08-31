St. Patrick’s club notes week August 31st

Many of our underage teams were in action during the week. Our Senior Hurlers had a must win contest against Kiltegan. We had the long awaited return of our Club lotto last Monday night.

The week started with both our U13 hurling teams in action. All the boys performed really well and they came away with a victory and a draw on the night versus a good AGB side.

On Wednesday night our u15 hurlers were in action. They got a fantastic win against Glenealy in the Championship. It was a good night on all fronts on Wednesday as our Junior Hurlers got back to winning ways beating Arklow Rocks. The match finished 1-17 to 3-7. Our scorers were George O’Brien 1-9, Kevin Coady 0-05, John O’Brien 0-02, Mick O’Brien 0-01.

Nursery has returned on Saturday morning. We ask parents to follow guidelines and social distancing. Well done to our U10 girls who played a challenge match in Ashford on Saturday.

On Sunday all roads led to Aughrim as our Senior Hurlers needed nothing less than a win to progress to the Semi-final. It was a close encounter but our lads managed to get the job done as they booked their place into the last four, where we will see a repeat of last year’s semi-final vs County Champions Bray Emmets.

Club Lotto

Last Monday night saw the long awaited return of our Club lotto. The winning numbers were 3,12,14,16 and 7 was the bonus.

There were no winners of the match 5 or 4 Jackpot. The match 3 Jackpot of €250 is to be shared between Shelia Driver and Caoimhe Attley.

The Match 4 Jackpot for next week is €10,000, with the Match 4 Jackpot going up to €6,000.

