St. Patrick’s club notes week August 3rd

It was another busy week in the club. We had plenty of action in many of the different age grades throughout the week.

Minors

Last Monday our minors got their first win of the championship beating a tough St Kevin’s side.

This was a much needed win after their narrow loss to Bray Emmets the previous week. The game finished 0-09 to 0-07. The scorers were Fionn Luddy (0-03), Cathal O’Brien (0-02) Ryan Kavanagh (0-02), Kieran Fitzpatrick (0-01) and Harry Hodgkinson (0-01).

The lads will host AGB this Monday at 7pm in Dunbur.

U12 Camogie

On Wednesday our u12 camogie team played against Kilcoole. The rain mostly held off and they got to wear their new Tesco sponsored jerseys. The training continues at East Glendalough School for u10 and u12 on Thursday evenings, All new players welcome.

U13 Hurlers

Well done to the u13 hurlers blue team who started their campaign off with a good win away to Bray Emmets on Thursday evening. There were some great scores taken on the night.

U14 Division 1 girls

Well done to the u14 Div 1 girls who produced a fantastic comeback to get a well-deserved draw against AGB in Arklow on Saturday morning. The girls had no subs which meant all the girls had to give it their all to the very final whistle and that’s what they did, scoring a few late points to get a well-deserved draw. It finished 4-5 to 3-8.

Senior Hurlers

The Senior Hurlers kicked off their championship campaign versus a good Carnew Emmets side.

Our lads started the brighter as George ‘Bee’ O’Brien was in flying form scoring a total of 0-06 points on the day.

Although Carnew came out on top in this clash winning by three points 0-14 to 0-17.

The team was Eoghan O Mahony, Christy Moorehouse, Gerry Connors, Dale Quinn, Robert Mofitt, John Connors, Shane Doyle, Niall Hanton (0-01), Ricky Quinn, Patrick Murphy, Andy O’Brien (0-06), James ‘Jimzer O’Brien (0-01), Chris Kavanagh, John ‘Dee O’Brien and George ‘Bee O’Brien (0-06). Subs were James Downey, James ‘Bonner’ O’Brien.

Club Gear

Our Club gear shop is up and running and people can use the click and collect service through the Facebook page.

Condolences

Our sincere condolences to the family of former St Patrick’s GAA Club Chairman George Henry of Hillside House, Hillside Road, Wicklow Town who passed away on Sunday 2nd August 2020 in his 90th year, in the loving arms of his family.

Beloved husband and best friend of Pat for 61 years. He will be remembered with undying love by his sons Patrick and Marcel, daughter Lylie and their spouses Jane, Lorraine and Robert, grandchildren Kate, Luke, Georgie and Orla, and by his siblings Andy, his wife Colette, Lillian, and Mary along with her husband Michael, and by his extended family and friends. George is predeceased by his parents Paddy and Lylie, and his sister Aina.



Removal from Hillside House, at walking pace, on Wednesday morning at 11.20am, via High Street and the Market Square, to St Patrick’s Church, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

House private please.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam



The family would like to thank the nurses, carers and doctors of St Vincent’s University Hospital for the excellent care and attention George received and which they continue to show to our dear mother Pat over the last two years.



The funeral Mass, which is subject to current guidelines, can be viewed on www.wicklowparish.ie.

Club notes

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter @StPatsGAAWick