Stephen’s Wicklow Way walk raises almost 2k for First Responders

Former Greystones Mayor Stephen Stokes recently completed the Wicklow Way in aid Greystones Community First Responders. The walk took place in just over 5 days in July 2020. At a socially distant presentation it was announced that €1921.19 had been raised for GCFR.

Margaret Duggan, Chairperson of GCFR stated: “Greystones Community First Responders would like to thank Stephen Stokes for completing this sponsored walk on our behalf. We are very grateful to receive this money and appreciate the great effort and hard work Stephen put into this fundraiser. We are especially grateful to receive the money as we were unable to hold our annual fundraising table quiz due to Covid-19. This money will go towards the cost of maintaining the public access defibrillators in and around Greystones.”

Normally GCFR host two fundraisers per year, but it is now expected Stephen’s Wicklow Way walk will be their only fundraiser of 2020.

Stephen added: “I was delighted to give back to people who do so much for the community. The First Responders can get to people in under 6 minutes. A Loughlinstown ambulance can take 12-15 minutes depending on traffic and if they are available. Those few minutes can be vital. Additionally the costs are significant. Every time a defibrillator is used the pads have to be replaced at a cost of €120 + vat. That is why every cent raised is vital.”

The Wicklow Way is 131km between Marlay Park, Co. Dublin and Clonegal, Co. Carlow. Stephen added: “It is an amazing walk, but it can be done in little sections too. We are lucky to be from such a scenic county.”

For more information about getting involved in GCFR people can email greystonescfrgroup@gmail.com. Additionally there is a Greystones Community First Responders Facebook page for regular updates.



