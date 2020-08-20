Sunday is your last chance to visit the Sunflowers

Like the saying goes “All good things come to a end” this coming Sunday, August 23 will see the closing of one of Wicklow’s most visited fields over the last month.

Thousands of visitors have made their way to Minmore farm in Shillelagh to see the Sunflowers which were grown by the Tyner family in aid of the Wicklow Hospice Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society.

120,00 Sunflowers were planted on over three acres of land earlier this year, the flowers are now coming to their end, so the field will close on Sunday at 7pm.

This is your last chance to visit, take a selfie, cut our own flowers or just enjoy the view.

Please bring along your own scissors to cut the sunflowers and wear suitable footwear.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful experience!

Owner Janet Tyner would like to remind those visiting, that Storm Ellen has not been kind to the Sunflowers, quite a few of them have been blown over and the path around the field is pretty mucky…..so, please wear wellies or walking boots. Thank you.

Eirecode Y14X440