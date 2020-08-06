Teenager who died in tragic fall named

The teenager who died as a result of a fall at the Powerscourt waterfall on Wednesday afternoon has been name as 15-year-old Lewis Fleming from Ballymoney, Co.Antrim.

He had been holiday with his family in County Wicklow.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.30pm.

The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Loughlinstown Hospital.

A second person was rescued from the waterfall by helicopter but did not require medical assistance.

Gardai described the incident as a tragic accident, investigations are ongoing.

Local Councillor John Brady said “It is very sad news and my condolences go to the boys family, I had a feeling things were not good when I saw the Rescue helicopter flying low as it went towards Enniskerry, yesterday afternoon, it is a sight you never like to see.”