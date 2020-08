Emergency services including Gardai, Wicklow fire services, Ambulance, Mountain Rescue Swift Water Unit and the Coast Guard helicopter attended an incident in Rathdrum this afternoon.

Three teenagers got into difficulty while using inflatable rings in the Avonmore river.

Gardai described the operation as successful and the teenagers were brought to safety, gardai have urged members of the public to keep away from all waterways during the present conditions.

Pictures Wicklow Gardai