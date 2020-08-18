Two arrested following thefts from retail premises

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a number of thefts from retail premises by an organised crime gang that occurred in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August of this year.

As part of an investigation into a number of thefts, Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Straffan, Co. Kildare yesterday, Monday 17th August 2020. A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property. Two males, one in his 20s and one in his 30s were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A third male in his 30s was arrested on Monday 27th July 2020 as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday 28th July 2020.