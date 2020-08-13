Wicklow company to create 10 jobs in Bray

An Irish company is creating 10 new jobs with the launch of desk pads for schools which kill 99.95% of all known viruses.

Specialist print management company RV International, based in Bray, Co Wicklow, is partnering with a German company which has developed a water-based varnish that can be applied to a wide range of materials following the discovery of an antimicrobial agent at the University Hospital Regensburg.

“We’re delighted to provide 10 new jobs and to help with what most people in the country want – getting children back to school in a safe and healthy way,” says Rory Vance, Managing Director of RV International. “The schools will open, this helps them stay open.”

“We have already filled three of those positions and we plan to recruit for the other seven over the next 12 months, primarily in sales and logistics.

“We at RV International are delighted to be the first company in Ireland to introduce Lock 3 to its customers.

“We’re very excited by our product which gives long-term protection against pathogens – germs, bacteria and viruses remain active on surfaces for long periods of time and disinfection only helps at the moment of application.

“The Healthy Pad with the clinically tested Lock 3 water-based varnish is the perfect solution for schools and creches as it is guaranteed for 12 months.

“This closes gaps in hygiene, reduces the risk of germ transmission and consequently increases safety for our children and teachers.

“This varnish is environmentally safe, fully recyclable and contains no harmful metals or chemicals.”

The patented Lock 3 substance takes advantage of the principle of photo dynamics which is activated by visible light – which transfers this energy to the surrounding oxygen.

So-called singlet oxygen is created, which efficiently kills germs by oxidizing the germ shell.