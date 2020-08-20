Wicklow escapes worst of Storm Ellen

County Wicklow has escaped the worst of Storm Ellen, the Storm passed over the country during the night with most of the damage being done in County Cork and the midlands.

Thousands of homes across the country were without power, though here in Wicklow it was limited to a few hundred homes and businesses.

A Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning remains in place until 5am on Friday morning.

Road users are reminded to drive with caution, the RNLI and the Coast Guard are urging members of the public to keep away from all coastal areas.

Forecast

Very strong south to southeast winds later today, veering southwesterly overnight with the potential for further impacts and a continued risk of coastal flooding.

Heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today and tonight.