As if we haven’t seen enough rain already, Wicklow has been once again included in a rain warning by MET Éireann.

The warning comes into effect from 2am on Monday morning and will be valid until 11.59pm on Monday night.

Heavy, possibly thundery, rain at times overnight and during Monday with accumulations of 25 to 40mm in places. Localised flooding may occur.

Road users are being advised to use caution when driving in wet conditions.