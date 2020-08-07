Wicklow Musicians Band Together for Wicklow Cancer Support

A large group of local musicians in Wicklow Town have collaborated on a special project to raise money for Wicklow Cancer Support.

The summer season in Wicklow has long been associated with outdoor events, music and festivals. However, with the current climate, pubs and music venues have been dormant.

Taking their talents to social media, a group of local musicians have banded together to create a video to raise money for Wicklow Cancer Support.

In the past, local bands and musicians in Wicklow have organised fundraiser gigs and events for WCS, and although this year sees a different approach, the music community wanted to offer their services from a safe distance with the aid of social media.

The eclectic group includes:

Annalisa Evans, Courtney Cullen, Ciarán Olohan, Robin Kelly, Shane Doyle, Conor O’Donell, Brian Meakin, Mike Synnott, Cormac Redmond, Jackie Curran Olohan, Simon Quinn, Kate Lally, Eugene Waters, Louise Jaemeson, Anthony O’Flaherty, Jason Moran, Breifini Doyle, Kevin C Olohan, Sean Rooney, Fergal Canterbury, Wayne Dunne, Robbie Rowden, Mickey Rooney, Seán Olohan, Erin Lane, Padraig Cahill, Mark Murphy, Derek Treacy, Ben Dunne, Spud Murphy, Seán Devitt and Brendan Porter.

A Little Help For Wicklow Cancer Support A lot of familiar faces on the Wicklow music scene have banded together to raise money for Wicklow Cancer Support with their own rendition of 'With A Little Help From My Friends".If you would like to help these Wicklow musicians on their way to raising their €2,000 target, please follow the link and give what you can to this very worthy cause. https://bit.ly/3a2OnCb#wicklowtown #wicklowmusic #wicklowcancersupport #charitysong Posted by wicklownews.net on Friday, August 7, 2020

The song ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ is available on YouTube and is paired with an iDonate link, all proceeds go to WCS – any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

The group would like to offer a special thanks to all musicians who so generously gave their time to this project and an added thanks to Vivian O’Connor, Derek Treacy and the members of the Bandits Shane Doyle, Ciarán Olohan and Robin Kelly.

Enjoy the song, share and donate to this incredibly worthy cause.

You can donate by clicking here.