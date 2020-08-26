Wicklow once again included in Rain Warning

As if we have not seen enough rain, County Wicklow has once again been included in the latest Rain Warning issued by MET Eireann.

The latest warning is valid for 24 hours coming into effect from 1am on Thursday morning.

Intense and potentially thundery downpours are expected on Thursday morning and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding.

Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

Road users are being reminded that many schools will be re-opening on Thursday which will lead to an increase in traffic.