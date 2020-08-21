Wicklow Passport launched

A Wicklow Passport aimed at encouraging locals and visitors to explore the Garden County has been introduced by Wicklow Tourism Alliance.

Passport holders can collect various Wicklow Stamps and discover the activities, attractions, and hospitality on offer across the county.

Loosely based on the ‘Camino Passport’ in Spain, the Wicklow Passport is a series of stamps that can only be collected at the respective towns or villages represented on each stamp. For example, you can only get the Shillelagh stamps at stamping locations around Shillelagh.

The Wicklow Passport can be stamped through a network of participating businesses within each area which include: Arklow, Ashford, Aughrim, Avoca, Baltinglass, Blessington, Bray, Dunlavin, Enniskerry, Glendalough, Greystones, Hollywood, Rathdrum, Roundwood, Shillelagh, Tinahely and Wicklow Town.

“We are building our network of stamping locations across the County and particularly welcome attractions, activity providers, shops or any business involved in tourism at this very challenging time”, according to Fred Verdier of Wicklow Tourism Alliance, who added: “We feel that the Wicklow Passport project has the potential to help in the recovery of the local tourism industry. Any business wishing to get involved can contact us at info@visitwicklow.ie”.

Praising the project, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, commented: “This is an excellent concept initiated by Fred Verdier of the Wicklow Tourism Alliance . Even for those of us who have an in-depth knowledge of Wicklow, there is always somewhere different to explore. It brings a whole new appreciation of the beauty of County Wicklow, the range of things to see and do and the high-quality accommodation, food and drink on offer.”

Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, and Chair of Wicklow Tourism Alliance added: “This offers fun for all the family, It is a great way to spend weekends or the mid-term break”.

The Wicklow Passport can be purchased for €2 online at http://visitwicklow.ie/passport. Or can be collected free-of-charge from participating stamping locations, or through the Wicklow Libraries at Bray, Greystones, Arklow and Blessington. The list of stamping locations is available at http://visitwicklow.ie/passport by clicking on each icon.

Anyone can become a Wicklow Ambassador by collecting 15 or more Wicklow Stamps and claim their Ambassador Certificate by sending in a photo of the stamped passport via the online form . And passport holders can use it to enjoy offers, discounts and deals at participating Wicklow businesses.