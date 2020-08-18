Wicklow soccer club suspend activities due to Covid-19

Wicklow Rovers Soccer Club have suspended activities following the positive result of a player who was tested for Covid-19.

The club which is based in Wicklow Town issued a statement this morning which read as follows:

“Yesterday Wicklow Rovers AFC were notified of a positive COVID test in our WDFL senior squad. The player involved has shown no symptoms and underwent a routine work related COVID test. A positive test has come as a surprise to the player, his team mates and his mentors.

The club has consulted with the FAI, HSE and other relevant bodies to determine the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of our players, officials and members is protected. They have also stated that the privacy of the individual should be respected at all times. Following this consultation the club is taking the following actions:

All club activities will be now suspended with immediate effect for a 14 day period or till the club can advise otherwise.

Contact tracing is taking place by HSE officials and close contacts will be identified and contacted. Players and mentors will follow health advise in relation to isolating and health monitoring.

We would ask all our members, players and coaches to maintain vigilance in the battle against COVID.

Finally we wish you all a safe passage through these difficult times we find ourselves in, please stay safe.”

Wicklow Rovers AFC Committee