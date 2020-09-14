Accelerated Town & Village Scheme approved by the Department of Rural and Community Development

Six projects submitted by Wicklow County Council under the 2020 Accelerated Town & Village Scheme have been approved by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The total approved for Wicklow comes to €139,950 and includes projects in Ballinaclash, Enniskerry, Laragh, Tinahely and Baltinglass as well as a village pod project.

The Ballinaclash project is to upgrade the community centre while in Enniskerry, public seating, signage and shop front improvements are among the project details.

The recently damaged Men’s Shed facility in Tinahely will be able to complete repairs and alterations.

Laragh will see improvements for pedestrians whilst Baltinglass were successful in their application to enhance the streetscape through a painting scheme.

Welcoming the approval, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, stated that all six projects, spread across different communities throughout the county , will significantly enhance a number of towns and villages at a very difficult time and give a much needed boost to the communities.

Joining the Cathaoirleach in welcoming nearly €140,000 in projects for the county, Frank Curran, Chief Executive , added his own congratulations to all groups involved in the individual applications and added that Council staff will now work in partnership with all the successful groups, to carry out the work as speedily as possible.

Director of Service for Community, Cultural and Social Development, Michael Nicholson, recognised the importance of the funding to the various groups involved and thanked members of Wicklow County Council staff who contributed to the projects.