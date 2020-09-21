Arklow RNLI launch to assist lone kayaker

The volunteer crew responded very quickly and within minutes of the request were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and underway.

In moderate conditions with a strong North Easterly Breeze and an ebbing tide, The All-weather Trent Class lifeboat made its way to the reported position South of the outer Roadstone Breakwater.

The casualty was spotted by an RNLI Crew member who was walking his dog on the local popular Arklow Rock walk overlooking the scene.

Once our volunteers arrived on scene and established communications with the lone kayaker, the casualty informed them that she was happy to continue to try make her return to shore unaided by the lifeboat crew.

Given the weather and tidal conditions prevailing in the area at the time , the lifeboat then stood by the casualty to monitor as she made attempts to return to shore. With conditions worsening, returning to shore was getting harder by the minute.

A short time later, it was agreed that she would come aboard the lifeboat. Once the casualty was taken aboard using the rescue davitt, she was taken inside and made comfortable.

Once aboard, the lifeboat returned to Arklow Harbour and all came ashore safelty.

Following the incident, Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Press Officer & Community Safety Officer at Arklow RNLI said:

“Thankfully this kayaker was well equipped, given the conditions in the area it was becoming more and more difficult to make headway to shore, this would have been quite tiring, the casualty made the wise decision to accept the assistance of our volunteers and came ashore safely. As always, we’d like to remind anyone going to sea to wear a lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help. Please always check the wind, tidal and weather conditions before you set out. Please do this to ensure we have the best chance possible of getting you in time to affect a rescue. We would like to once again remind people to Respect the Water”