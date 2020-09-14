Arklow RNLI launch to reports of lone jetskier in Distress

Arklow RNLI launched at approximately 2.25pm on Sunday following a Launch Request from the Irish Coast Guard .

The volunteer crew responded quickly and within minutes of the request were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and underway.



In good conditions, The All-weather Trent Class lifeboat made its way to the reported position south of Arklow Harbour near a local beach known as “The Cove”.



Once on scene a search was set up, other Arklow RNLI Volunteers searched the shoreline.



With no sign of a jetski in the area, a wider search was being set up when a jet ski was reported as “broken down” half way up the mouth of the Avoca River. The Lifeboat immediately returned to the River and then took the jetski on tow back in to the inner harbour. The lifeboat had passed this jetski which was heading back to Arklow on the way out to the callout. It had developed engine trouble for the second time as the owner made his way back to the harbour. Our volunteers then assisted the owner in getting his boat back to the slipway for recovery.



Following this The lifeboat then returned to her berth, where all aboard came ashore safely.



Following the incident, Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Press Officer & Community Safety Officer at Arklow RNLI said:



“Thankfully this jetskier had managed to get his craft started again and had returned to the river under his own power, when his engine had started to give trouble again he was able to go alongside the harbour wall and wait for the lifeboat to come back in to tow him to the inner harbour. As always, we’d like to remind anyone going to sea to wear a lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help. Please do this to ensure we have the best chance possible of getting you in time to affect a rescue. We would like to once again remind people to Respect the Water”

