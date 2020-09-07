Arklow RNLI to assist person in inflatable dinghy

Arklow RNLI launched on Sunday just before 4pm following a Launch Request from the Irish Coast Guard.

The volunteer crew responded quickly and within minutes of the request were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and underway.



In good conditions, the All-weather Trent Class lifeboat made its way to the reported position near Mizen Head.



Once on scene the casualty vessel, a very small inflatable boat, was located just a short distance off Mizen Head. Our crew established there was one person aboard and there had been no one else in the water in danger.

Initially the person aboard the small boat tried to make his way back to shore, the lifeboat stood by while the casualty tried this, but given the rocky nature of the coastline at this location and the tidal conditions at the time this was proving difficult, it was then agreed that the safest thing for the casualty to do was to come aboard the lifeboat.

Once aboard the lifeboat the casualty was checked and did not need any medical assistance.

The lifeboat then returned to Arklow where all aboard came ashore safely.



Arklow RNLI’s Volunteer Crew for this rescue were:

Coxswain Ned Dillon, Mechanic Michael Fitzgerald, Leigh & Daniel Downey, David Molloy and Michael Mordaunt.

Last week John Leech from Water Safety Ireland said there should be a nationwide ban on inflatable toys and boats, following a rise in incidents at sea and on waterways this summer.



Following the incident, Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Press Officer & Community Safety Officer at Arklow RNLI said:



“Thankfully this afternoon was relatively calm, had conditions been worse the situation might not have ended so well, in recent weeks there has been a lot of rescues all around our coastline of people from small inflatable boats and toys, we’d like to remind people of the real risk of drowning when you go to sea on vessels of this nature, even on the calmest days these types of boats and toys are not fit for the conditions you will experience along our coastline. Please always remember to wear a lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help. Please do this to ensure we have the best chance possible of getting you in time to affect a rescue. We would like to once again remind people to Respect the Water”

