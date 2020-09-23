fbpx

Community stunned at death of popular Ken

Tributes are being paid to the untimely passing of Ken Haughton from Wicklow town.

Ken who was well known for his photography passed away suddenly on Monday.

His pictures graced social media and the many media outlets in the county and he was well known in the Wicklow photography community.

Friends have left glowing tributes on social media, anyone who knew him will know he was a kind person and always had time for a chat, he was passionate about photography, wildlife and of course his home town Wicklow.

Funeral arrangements to follow

