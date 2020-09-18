Dublin to move to level 3 of the Government’s Covid-19 plan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced Dublin is to move to level 3 of the Government’s Covid-19 plan for a period of three weeks.

Visitors to private homes will be allowed from one other household only.

No other gatherings should take place.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeaway or outdoor dining.

Those living in Dublin are advised to stay in the county.

People outside Dublin are advised not to travel into Dublin except for work, education or other essential reasons.

Sports can continue in limited circumstances.

Weddings due to take place this weekend can go ahead under Level 2 rules.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 17 September, the HPSC has been notified of 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 32,271* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 32,271 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today: